Guwahati: Internationally acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das‘s Assamese film Village Rockstars 2 is set to screen at the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) in Guwahati on Sunday, the concluding day of the festival.

Village Rockstars 2 is a sequel to her 2017 film, which won the Kim Jiseok Award at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival.

It was the only Indian feature among eight films selected in the Jiseok Competition section at the 29th edition of the Busan International Film Festival.

The festival continued its impressive journey on Day 3 at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio on Saturday showcasing powerful stories, insightful masterclasses by industry stalwarts, and engaging creative exchanges that captivated the audience.

The day was further elevated by the presence of acclaimed filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, whose session on crafting small-town narratives left a lasting impact on aspiring filmmakers and attendees alike.

Day 3 commenced with Bobby Sharma’s Tiwa feature film If Only Trees Could Talk (Sikaisal), a moving portrayal of a dedicated teacher’s transformative impact on his community. The day continued with screenings of Garvit Singh’s Zimmedari Umeed Azadi Sandyeep (Echoes of Everything), Langdai Ama (The Junction), and Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham, which made its theatrical debut at the festival.

In addition, short films and documentaries like Teens of 1942 and Utpal Borpujari’s Baruar Xonxar showcased the power of storytelling, offering historical reflection and emotional resonance.

Masterclasses by Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sidhant Gandhi, and Sneha Desai provided valuable insights into filmmaking, AI integration, and screenwriting, respectively.

The BVFF Reel Talk session featuring Abhishek Chaubey, Anvita Dutt, and Navdeep Singh added to the day’s engaging discussions.

The festival’s grand finale on Day 4 promises to be a cinematic feast with screenings of Jacques Demy’s The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, and Payal Kapadia’s Cannes-winning All We Imagine as Light besides Rima Das’s Village Rockstars 2.