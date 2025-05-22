Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, accused hill-cutting activities in Meghalaya of causing frequent waterlogging in Guwahati.

He said the Assam government has already approached a Supreme Court-appointed committee to investigate the matter.

Reacting to Sarma’s remarks, the Meghalaya government pushed back, urging Assam to focus on improving its own urban drainage systems rather than shifting blame for the recent floods. Officials called for a fact-based discussion instead of public accusations.

Meghalaya’s Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla firmly rejected the allegation that construction and deforestation in Meghalaya were worsening the flood situation in Assam.

He emphasized that Guwahati’s recurring floods stem from inadequate drainage infrastructure. He also added, “Until Assam strengthens its systems, blaming Meghalaya won’t solve the problem.”

Shylla also clarified that Assam had not sent any formal communication to Meghalaya on the issue. “We haven’t received a single letter from Assam holding us responsible,” he said.

“If anyone wants to point fingers, they should conduct a proper survey first. Even if water flows from our state, that’s a natural occurrence-Meghalaya receives the highest rainfall in the region.”

Shylla reiterated that people must support any claims with evidence. He said, “We welcome discussions and are ready to take corrective action if the evidence proves our responsibility. But we must recognize the role of geography-water naturally flows downhill.”

Using a sharp analogy, Shylla stated, “If someone crashes due to overspeeding, they can’t blame the road. They need to drive responsibly.”

Earlier, CM Sarma warned that continued hill-cutting in Meghalaya could turn Guwahati into “an ocean.” He specifically cited new construction projects near the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM), which he had previously blamed for contributing to floods through what he controversially called “flood jihad.”

Sarma confirmed that his government has submitted a request to the Supreme Court’s empowered committee, seeking an inspection of the affected hills.