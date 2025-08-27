Guwahati : The gateway to the Northeast, finds itself submerged once again under a deluge of rain and hill runoff from Meghalaya, with flood-like scenes gripping large swathes of the city just hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled arrival on Thursday.

The grim weather forecast of continued heavy downpours threatens to turn Shah’s three high-profile programmes into a logistical nightmare, exposing both the fragility of Guwahati and the challenges of balancing VIP security with urgent civic relief.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Several die in Jammu & Kashmir due to incessant rains

On Wednesday evening, Assam Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah took to social media platform X to reassure citizens.

He wrote that due to heavy rains in Guwahati and adjoining areas, coupled with waters flowing down from Meghalaya, a flood-like situation had emerged.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He added that, even amid the rain, departmental staff were working tirelessly to pump out water. Mallabaruah further said that though he was abroad, he was monitoring the entire arrangement and expressed hope that the difficult situation would soon be overcome.

Shah’s Visit at a Delicate Moment

Shah is scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on Thursday evening.

On Friday, he is expected to attend three key programmes, including a review meeting on security and disaster preparedness, an event on infrastructure projects and a public outreach programme.

His visit, intended as a showcase of governance and development, now risks being overshadowed by waterlogged streets, paralyzed traffic, and mounting public frustration.

Weather Forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Guwahati:

Thursday (28 August 2025): Heavy rainfall with intermittent thunderstorms, maximum temperature around 30°C, minimum 25°C.

2. Friday (29 August 2025): Moderate to heavy showers likely, humidity above 85%, with partly overcast spells.

Analytical Impact

If the rain continues over the next 48 hours, Guwahati could face prolonged waterlogging in low-lying areas such as Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Chandmari and Zoo Road.

The overwhelmed drainage network could trigger traffic paralysis, contamination of drinking water sources, and an increased risk of vector-borne diseases.

The timing of Shah’s visit will inevitably draw additional administrative focus, with security and protocol measures potentially straining civic response teams.

Yet, the presence of the Union Home Minister could also galvanize urgent intervention and bring central support for long-overdue flood management measures in the city.

Recurring Problem in Guwahati

The problem of flash floods in Guwahati is not new.

Over the past decade, the city has witnessed severe waterlogging almost every monsoon after just a few hours of heavy rain. Experts blame this on:

Rapid and unplanned urbanization that has encroached on wetlands and natural water channels.

2. Poorly maintained and clogged drainage systems.

3. Heavy runoff from Meghalaya’s hills, which accelerates flooding downstream.

In both 2019 and 2022, similar floods caused massive gridlocks, submerged houses, and forced schools to shut down.

Despite repeated promises of drainage reform, Guwahati continues to suffer seasonal paralysis, highlighting a chronic failure of urban planning.

Preparations for Shah’s Visit Amid Flood Crisis

The Assam administration has swung into high-alert mode ahead of Shah’s arrival. Senior officials from the Home, PWD, and Police departments have been deployed to ensure smooth movement along key routes from LGBI Airport to central Guwahati. Pumping units and disaster response teams have been stationed near programme venues to minimize embarrassment.

Traffic police have also been ordered to prepare emergency diversion routes in case major roads remain flooded. Officials maintain that relief work will not be hampered, but admit that balancing VIP protocol with flood management during heavy rains is a daunting challenge.

The next 48 hours will test not just Guwahati’s resilience but also the government’s ability to manage optics during a high-profile political visit.

Whether Shah’s presence leads to meaningful central-state coordination on long-term flood solutions, or becomes remembered as a flop show drowned by relentless rain, will depend largely on how the skies behave over the city.