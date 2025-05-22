Guwahati: The first edition of the Rising Northeast: Investors’ Summit 2025 will take place on May 23–24 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to inaugurate the landmark event.

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), in collaboration with FICCI and Invest India, has organized the summit to spotlight Northeast India’s immense potential for investment, trade, and strategic growth.

The event aims to position the region as India’s next business hub by highlighting its geostrategic location, natural resource wealth, cost advantages, and skilled, English-speaking workforce.

A senior DoNER official further emphasized the region’s promise, stating, “The Northeast is rapidly emerging as a new frontier for business. This summit creates a strong platform for partnerships, greenfield ventures, and market expansion.”

Assam Leads the Charge

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will lead a high-profile delegation from the state, which plans to make a strong pitch at the summit. Sarma described Assam as a “powerhouse of opportunities” and said the state is ready to showcase its strengths in sectors such as tea, tourism, and trade.

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Assam is becoming a vital gateway to the ASEAN region,” he added.

2,000+ Delegates, 9 Key Sectors

The summit is expected to attract over 2,000 participants, including industry leaders, investors, government officials, international bodies, and startups. Key discussions will revolve around nine priority sectors: agriculture and allied industries, food processing, textiles, handlooms and handicrafts, entertainment and sports, education and skill development, healthcare, IT and ITES, tourism and hospitality, infrastructure, logistics, and energy.

Delegates will also engage in government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-business (B2B) meetings, attend sector-specific sessions, and network with policymakers and private players.

Promoting a Region Poised for Growth

Ahead of the summit, organizers also conducted road shows across seven major Indian cities to promote Northeast India’s investment appeal. Authorities are actively positioning the region, with its rich resources like oil, gas, minerals, medicinal plants, bamboo, and water, as India’s “Green Hub,” an emerging center for eco-tourism, agritech innovation, and sustainable industries.