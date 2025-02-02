Silchar: A 57-year-old non-teaching employee of Assam University in Silchar was arrested on Sunday following accusations of molesting a 14-year-old girl on the university campus.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred on Friday morning.

The victim, who had accompanied a relative working as a university cleaner to the campus, was waiting outside an empty classroom in the law department when the accused allegedly forced her inside and attempted to sexually assault her.

Other staff members and students intervened and rescued the girl.

The victim’s family stated that she had been at Assam University with the relative on Thursday night.

The relative, required to report for duty on Friday morning, asked the girl to wait at the university while he worked.

Police have identified the accused as Faruque Ahmed. A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed at the Dwarbond police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta confirmed the arrest and filing of charges.