Assam: Kaziranga is set to host its first-ever “Kaziranga Chess Carnival” on March 22 and 23, 2025, at Kaziranga National Park Higher Secondary School, Kohora.

The two-day event, organized by the Aaghun Foundation in collaboration with the Assam Chess Club, will feature tournaments for Under-10, Under-15, and Open categories.

Beyond competitive play, the carnival will offer free chess workshops for students, a unique chess and tourism-themed quiz, and a special chess film screening.

The tournament will be conducted under the supervision of international arbiter and former Indian coach, Biswajit Bharadwaj.

“We aim to establish an international-level chess tournament in Kaziranga in the future,” said Abhijit Gogoi, director of Aaghun Foundation. “This event will not only strengthen the local chess community but also boost tourism.”

The tournament will follow a nine-round Swiss League system. The event begins with a free chess workshop in the morning, followed by the main tournament starting at 3 PM.

The first day will feature five rounds, culminating in an evening film screening. The remaining four rounds will be played on the second day, with a prize distribution ceremony at 12 PM.

Prizes worth over ?1 lakh, along with trophies and certificates, will be awarded to the top five winners in each category. Special awards will also be given for the best overall player and the youngest participant.

Registration is open until March 17, 2025, with an entry fee of ?500. Interested participants can register and find more details at www.aaghun.com.

The Aaghun Foundation also plans to establish a chess academy in Kaziranga, offering regular training, competitions, and special camps led by renowned Indian and international chess players.

Gogoi said, “We need to think beyond the national park. Incorporating chess into Kaziranga’s tourism model is a step in that direction, benefiting both the local community and the tourism industry.”