How diet affects PCOS: Foods to eat and avoid

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal condition affecting women of reproductive age, and it can impact various aspects of health, including fertility, metabolism, and even emotional well-being.

While the exact cause of PCOS is unknown, managing the symptoms through lifestyle changes, especially diet, can significantly improve the quality of life for those affected.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Foods to Eat for PCOS

High-Fiber Foods: Women with PCOS often have insulin resistance, which can lead to weight gain and difficulty losing weight. Fiber helps manage insulin levels and improves digestion.

Incorporating whole grains like oats, quinoa, brown rice, and vegetables such as broccoli, spinach, and kale can aid in controlling blood sugar levels.

Lean Proteins: Including lean proteins like chicken, turkey, tofu, and legumes in your diet can help manage hunger and maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Proteins also contribute to muscle health and support metabolic function.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Healthy Fats: Omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish like salmon, walnuts, and flaxseeds are anti-inflammatory and can help regulate hormone levels.

These healthy fats support heart health, which is important as women with PCOS are at an increased risk for heart disease.

Low Glycemic Index (GI) Foods: Foods with a low glycemic index, such as sweet potatoes, berries, and non-starchy vegetables, help prevent spikes in blood sugar. Eating low-GI foods can help reduce insulin resistance, which is a common issue for women with PCOS.

Foods to Avoid for PCOS

Refined Carbs and Sugars: High sugar intake and refined carbohydrates, such as white bread, pastries, and sugary snacks, can lead to blood sugar spikes and worsen insulin resistance. Women with PCOS should focus on whole grains and limit sugary treats to stabilize blood sugar levels.

Dairy Products: Some women with PCOS find that reducing dairy consumption helps alleviate symptoms such as acne and bloating. Dairy may trigger higher levels of insulin, which can worsen hormone imbalances. Opt for non-dairy alternatives like almond or oat milk.

Processed Foods: Highly processed foods like fast food, chips, and packaged snacks are often high in unhealthy fats, sugars, and sodium, which can worsen inflammation and insulin resistance. It’s best to minimize processed foods in favor of whole, nutrient-dense meals.

Trans Fats and Hydrogenated Oils: Trans fats, found in many processed snacks and fried foods, are linked to increased inflammation and insulin resistance. Replacing them with healthier fats like olive oil and avocado can support overall health.

By making thoughtful dietary choices, women with PCOS can improve their hormonal balance, manage weight, and reduce symptoms.

A balanced diet rich in whole foods and low in processed ingredients is key to supporting long-term health for those with PCOS.