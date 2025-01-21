Imphal: Indian security forces conducted two separate operations in Manipur‘s Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts recovered weapons on Monday, officials said.

Based on intelligence inputs received from multiple intelligence agencies attempting to launch anti-social activities, the security forces along with the state police conducted an operation in the general area of PK Park, Torbung under Churachandpur PS in Churachandpur District on Monday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The official reports stated that the operation which lasted around 2 hours successfully ended with the recovery of a substantial cache of weapons.

The second operation carried out at the general area of Maohing village under Kangpokpi PS in Kangpokpi District and seized weapons.

In the first operation, the security forces recovered one 9mm Submachine Gun with a magazine, one .303 Rifle with a magazine, one Smoke grenade Launcher, two Pistols with two magazines, one Single Barrel Breach-Loaded Gun, one country-made Mortar(Pompi), four hand-grenades (without detonator), four smoke grenades, and five 9mm ammunition.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In the second operation in Kangpokpi district, the security forces retrieved a local Cannon (Pumpi), a Double Barrel Bore Gun, a .303 Rifle with a magazine, a 9mm Pistol (locally made) with a magazine, two 36 Hand Grenade (without detonator), four 16 bore live round and seven 7.7 mm blank rounds.

The reports added that the security forces handed over the seized items to the concerned police station for further investigations.