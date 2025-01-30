Imphal: Manipur Police successfully rescued a 37-year-old woman from the Hmar tribal community in Jiribam district, according to a report from the Manipur Police control room.

Jiribam District Police rescued the woman who was found wandering at Nungchappi village under Jiribam police station, Jiribam district bordering Assam on Wednesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upon preliminary interrogation, she was identified as Lalpiengjo Hmar (37) a resident of Moljol Village, Jiribam District.

Residents informed the Jiribam District Police of her presence around noon, following which she was safely escorted by the police.

Further, the mentally unstable woman was safely handed over to her family members, the Police added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Hmar tribals predominantly residing in the southern parts of the state are reportedly involved in the ongoing ethnic violence in this strife state.

They are in league with the Kuki-Zo people who are demanding a separate administration to be carved out from the Manipur state.