Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in ICAR RCNEH Umiam Meghalaya.

ICAR Research Complex for NEH Region (ICAR RCNEH) Umiam Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Young Professional-I under the Institute project entitled “Impact of Long-term nutrient management (LTNM) on soil quality and cro? productivity.” The ICAR Research Complex for North Eastern Hill Region (ICAR RC NEH) was established on 9th January, 1975. It came into being altogether under the aegis of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). This is the first of its kind set up by ICAR, which encompasses all the disciplines of agriculture, horticulture, animal sciences, agricultural engineering, agroforestry, fishery and social sciences to cater to the research needs of the tribal areas of NEH Region including Sikkim. The headquarter (HQ) of the institute is located in Meghalaya (Barapani), while its regional centres are located at Basar (Arunachal Pradesh), Imphal (Manipur), Kolasib (Mizoram), Jharnapani (Nagaland), Lembucherra (Tripura) and Gangtok (Sikkim). The institute has 20 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) attached to different centres and HQ for providing on/off campus training to the practising farmers, school dropouts and farm women in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.

Name of post : Young Professional-I

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.Sc. (Agriculture / Horticulture/ Forestry /Chemistry/Microbiology).

Also Read : Shark Tank India 4 : Meet the mom-daughters trio who are empowering women with their one of a kind venture

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable Qualification :

Experience in analysis of soil physical, chemical, biological properties and plant nutrients. Preference will be given to the experienced candidates. M.Sc. (Agri) in Soil Science or Agronomy

How to apply :

The eligible candidates must send their application in the enclosed Proforma along with scanned copy of the original documents also. They should send it to this email address [email protected]. Last date for submission of applications is 19th March, 2025. The original documents of the candidates will be verified at the later stage. After screening the applications, the eligible candidates will be informed by email or over phone for further details regarding the interview (Physical mode) and procedure (i. e. date, time and the interview venue). The tentative Interview date is altogether scheduled on 28th March, 2025 from 10.30 AM onwards.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here