Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or jobs in MBDA Meghalaya.

Meghalaya Basin Development Authority (MBDA) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Manager-Finance & Accounts.

Name of post : Manager-Finance & Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: M-COM/ MBA (Finance & Accounting)/ B. Com with solid understanding of financial statistics and accounting legislation and regulations.

Experience:

Minimum 05 Years of experience in as Finance Manager or as Assistant Manager in any financial sector or project in the government sector. Extensive understanding of financial trends both within the project and general market financial patterns and understanding of government accounting procedures. Expert in generating financial reports and interpreting financial information to managerial staff. Strong management skills in implementing and overseeing the financial management functions of the project Expert in conducting reviews and evaluations for ensuring economy and efficiency in utilisation of project funds for the intended purposes. Expert in preparation and management of the project’s budget. Experienced in liaising with auditors to ensure appropriate monitoring of the company’s finances. Strong interpersonal & coordination skills with the ability to correspond with various departments or units related to the project’s financial plan and management. Preference may be given to candidates having exposure to the World Bank’s procurement, contract management and reimbursement claim procedure

Essential Skills:

Experience in the financial sector with previous possible roles such as Finance Manager Extensive understanding of financial trends both within the company and general market patterns Expert in generating financial reports and interpreting financial information to managerial staff. Expert in conducting reviews and evaluations for ensuring economy and efficiency in utilisation of project funds for the intended purposes.

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 39000/- plus allowance as admissible

How to apply :

Candidates have to fill the ‘Application Form’ from the following link: https://forms.gle/H7VrrgFmrWJvim6n6

Last date for receipt of applications is 24th February 2025 (upto 05:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here