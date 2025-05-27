Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday delivered a blunt warning to Pakistan, calling on its citizens to reject terrorism and embrace peace.

Speaking at a rally in Bhuj, Gujarat, Modi made it clear that India would not tolerate cross-border threats.

“Pakistan ko atanki bimari se mukt karne ke liye, Pakistan ki awaam ko aage aana hoga. Sukh chain ki zindagi jiyo, roti khao, warna meri goli to hai hi (The people of Pakistan must step forward and choose a path away from terrorism. Live peacefully and eat your bread, or be prepared to face my bullet), Modi declared, sending a strong message across the border.

Modi praised the strength and resolve of India’s military, recounting a recent retaliation. “Our response was so powerful that their airbases remain in critical condition. It was the courage of our forces that forced Pakistan to raise the white flag,” he declared. “We had made our position clear, our target was their terror infrastructure. If they had stayed quiet, none of this would have happened. Now they must face the consequences.”

The Prime Minister also highlighted how India’s military and citizens have historically stood strong. He referenced the 1971 war, noting how women in Kutch rebuilt the Bhuj runway in just 72 hours despite enemy efforts to disable it. “Those same brave women met me recently, blessed me, and gifted me a sindoor plant. That plant will now grow in the Prime Minister’s residence,” he added.

During his speech, Modi criticized Pakistan for allowing terrorism to thrive, contrasting it with India’s rise as a global economic power.

“While India welcomes tourists, Pakistan treats terrorism as if it were tourism. This is dangerous not just for them, but for the entire world,” he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized India’s growing global influence, stating that the country has overtaken Japan to become the fourth-largest economy.

He urged Pakistanis to reflect on what terrorism has cost their nation, asserting, “Those who glorified terror have only ruined your future.”

Modi also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various development initiatives worth over Rs 50,000 crore in Gujarat, including projects in Dahod valued at around Rs 24,000 crore.

These infrastructure efforts aim to boost regional growth and development.

Addressing security issues, Modi referenced Pakistan’s lack of action after the Pahalgam attack.

“I waited 15 days for Pakistan to act against terrorists, but their silence made it clear, terrorism fuels their system,” he said.

Modi further condemned terrorism and reflected on the recent Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam attack.

“If anyone dares to wipe the sindoor from the foreheads of our sisters, their end is inevitable,” he warned.

He emphasized that Operation Sindoor was more than just a military action. “This mission embodies India’s core values and emotional strength. It reflects our cultural commitment to protect our people and our traditions,” he said.

Modi highlighted a retaliatory strike by the Indian military on May 9, explaining that Indian forces responded decisively after Pakistan attempted to target civilians.

“Our military hit back with twice the force, destroying enemy air bases,” he stated.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi’s family, whose briefing played a key role in India’s cross-border strikes during Operation Sindoor, also joined Modi during a roadshow in Vadodara, showing solidarity with the government’s anti-terror mission.