Guwahati: Hamas released all 20 Israeli hostages to the Red Cross on Monday as part of a ceasefire agreement with Israel in Gaza.

The release took place in two stages, with seven hostages freed in the morning and 13 later in the day, marking their return home after two years of captivity.

US President Donald Trump, who mediated the ceasefire, arrived in Israel ahead of a scheduled visit to Egypt for the Gaza peace summit.

He is expected to address the Israeli parliament, calling the ceasefire “a new beginning” and stating that Hamas has agreed to comply with the disarmament plan.

The hostages are being exchanged for over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. Some hostages were able to speak with their families through video calls before their release.

The IDF confirmed that the first group of hostages was escorted to Israel for initial medical assessments and urged the public to respect their privacy.

News of the release drew large crowds across Israel, with people gathering in cities and towns to watch live coverage.

In Tel Aviv, public screenings attracted thousands, many waving flags and holding signs showing the names of those still in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, prepared handwritten notes and gift kits for the returning hostages, which include clothing, personal items, a laptop, a phone, and a tablet.

In Gaza, IDF flags marked the hostages’ journey home, symbolizing life and hope.

The upcoming summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, will bring together Trump and over 20 world leaders to discuss the US-brokered peace framework, including the creation of an international “Board of Peace.”

Despite the release, the ceasefire remains fragile, as key issues, such as Gaza’s post-war governance and Hamas’s disarmament, remain unresolved.