Guwahati: Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached an immediate ceasefire agreement during peace talks held in Doha, Qatar, the Qatari foreign ministry announced early Sunday.

The discussions, which were also mediated by Turkey, aim to end a week of intense border clashes that left dozens dead and hundreds injured.

According to Qatar’s statement, both countries agreed to hold follow-up meetings in the coming days “to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner.”

The negotiations follow the deadliest border fighting between the two neighbours since the Taliban regained power in Kabul in 2021.

Afghan officials confirmed that a delegation led by Defence Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob participated in the Doha talks, while Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif held discussions with Taliban representatives.

Pakistan’s foreign office stated that the talks focused on “immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border.”

The clashes began after Islamabad demanded that Kabul curb militants who had increasingly carried out attacks in Pakistan from bases across the border.

The Taliban have denied providing shelter to militants and accused Pakistan of spreading misinformation and backing Islamic State-linked groups to destabilize Afghanistan.

Islamabad rejected these claims, asserting that militants had been attempting to overthrow the Pakistani government and impose strict Islamic rule.

A suicide attack near the border on Friday killed seven Pakistani soldiers and injured 13.

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, emphasized that the Afghan regime must control groups operating from Afghan soil to prevent attacks in Pakistan.

Despite the ceasefire, Afghanistan claimed that Pakistan carried out airstrikes targeting civilians hours after the truce was extended on Friday.

Afghan authorities said their forces were instructed not to retaliate in order to preserve the peace talks.

Following the strikes, Afghanistan also withdrew from a planned tri-nation T20 series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka after three Afghan domestic cricketers were killed in Paktika province.

The series was scheduled to take place in Lahore and Rawalpindi from November 5 to 29.

Pakistan’s Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, stated that the strikes targeted “verified” militant camps and resulted in the deaths of over 100 militants, dismissing reports of civilian casualties.

The Doha-mediated ceasefire represents a significant step toward reducing tensions and establishing long-term stability along the 2,600-km Pakistan-Afghanistan border.