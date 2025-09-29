Guwahati: Two people died and 22 were injured in clashes during protests against the Pakistan government in Muzaffarabad in Pak-occupied Kashmir.

Videos of the violence have gone viral. The ruckus on the streets, with some protesters firing guns into the air in the wake of tension with the cops and others on top of cars surrounded by a sea of flag-waving, slogan-chanting agitators was evident.

A protester was even seen with a handful of spent bullets he claimed were fired by the police.

PoK has been afflicted by massive protests under the Awami Action Committee over the ‘denial of fundamental rights’ – in the last 24 hours.

There has been a total shutdown of markets, shops, and local businesses, as well as a halt on transport services. Schools have been affected too; while not officially shut down, a majority of students have not attended classes.

The protesters haveset 38 demands including abolition of 12 seats in the PoK Assembly reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan. Locals argue this undermines representative governance.

“Our campaign is for fundamental rights denied to our people for over 70 years… either deliver on rights or face the wrath of the people,” AAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir said as quoted by NDTV.

Mir sent an ominous warning to the Shehbaz Sharif government – describing the strike as ‘plan A’, a message that the people’s patience has run out and the authorities were now on notice. The AAC has back-up plans and a severe ‘plan D’, he said.