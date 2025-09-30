Guwahati: At least eight people, including three Frontier Corps, died and several others were injured on Tuesday after a powerful explosion hit Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

The blast reportedly occurred near the Zarghoon Road in Quetta.

According to sources, the attack was foiled by the Pakistan Security forces, killing four militants who attempted to infiltrate the Frontier Corps headquarters in Quetta.

CCTV Footage Reportedly



Blast and Gunfire Near Pishin Stop, Quetta



A powerful explosion followed by intense gunfire has been reported near Pishin Stop in Quetta, Balochistan. According to initial reports:



The blast targeted a security forces vehicle,… pic.twitter.com/q4UARCczyR — Pakiza Khan (@PakizaKhanpk) September 30, 2025

The Balochistan Health department has imposed an emergency in hospitals across the city.

The people injured in the blast were to the Civil Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department and the Trauma Centre.