Guwahati: US President Donald Trump has revoked Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, a senior White House official confirmed on Friday, according to sources cited by the Associated Press.

Typically, former vice presidents receive Secret Service protection for six months after leaving office, while former presidents receive it for life.

However, another individual familiar with the matter told AP that then-President Joe Biden had quietly extended Harris’s protection beyond the usual period by signing a classified directive.

The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision has not been made public, did not elaborate on the reasons behind the revocation.

Trump, a Republican, defeated Harris in the presidential election last year after Biden exited the race and named Harris as his replacement on the Democratic ticket.

