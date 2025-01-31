Guwahati: US President Donald Trump confirmed there were no survivors in the tragic jet-helicopter collision that occurred on Wednesday.

As per reports, a total of 67 people, including three soldiers aboard the military helicopter, are believed to have perished in the accident. Recovery teams have retrieved 28 bodies from the river where both aircraft plunged.

The incident took place on Wednesday when an American Airlines regional jet, carrying 67 people, collided with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter before crashing into the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport.

President Trump described the event as “a dark and excruciating night in our nation’s capital and in our history.”

In response to the tragedy, President Trump swiftly appointed Christopher Rocheleau as the acting commissioner of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“I am immediately appointing Christopher Rocheleau, a respected 22-year veteran of the agency, as acting commissioner,” the president stated.

He said, “We must uphold the highest standards for all those involved in our aviation system.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has recovered the black boxes from the commercial flight involved in the collision with the military helicopter.

As investigators work to determine the cause of the fatal crash, President Trump sparked controversy by suggesting that diversity policies may have played a role, despite the lack of evidence to support such claims.

The NTSB has announced that a preliminary report on the crash will be issued within 30 days, providing more insight into the tragic event.