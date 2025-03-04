Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or career in AAI in 2025.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Consultant (Clinical Psychologist) in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Consultant (Clinical Psychologist)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Post-Graduation in Psychology with some clinical exposure, Minimum of Three years of experience in any clinical or organizational setting or Two year of experience as a Psychologist in any of the IAF Boarding Centres

Desirable Qualification : M.A. or M.Phil in Clinical Psychology with RCl License or minimum experience of 02 years as Aviation Psychologist.

Remuneration : Consolidated fixed monthly honorarium of Rs. 50,000/- (Rupees fifty thousand only) all-inclusive.

Age Limit: Maximum 65 year as on 18.03.2025 i.e. last date for submission of application

Job Roles :

i) Work in close coordination with the medical and Human Resource faculty for selection of ATCO ensuring a high level of quality, accuracy of methods used to verify the selection results.

ii) To plan and conduct periodic training/teaching for healthy habits and preventive actions to promote overall mental health of ATCOs.

iii) To empathize with a wide range of people and encourage help-seeking behaviours in ATCOs.

iv) To engage in conducting Mental Status Examination and interview in the standard procedure/ protocol on ATCO, referred or self-walk-in.

v) To engage in administering, scoring and interpretation of psychological tests for reaching an informed diagnosis based on scientific knowledge and the medical history of ATCO.

vi) To support the medical team in deciding the fitness for safety sensitive duties after a thorough evaluation for psycho-pathology or underlying psychiatric illness.

vii) To engage in appropriate counselling/ psycho-therapy of ATCO and families (as per the case/need). Provide referrals when necessary for additional care, evaluation, or treatment.

viii) To be prepared to visit out stations (Airports) when it is required to conduct lectures on mental health promotion for ATCOs.

ix) To maintain strict confidentiality and inculcate positive environment.

x) To maintain database of the personality and cognitive profiles of ATCO.

xi) Perform other related duties as assigned

How to apply :

Candidates may send application in the prescribed format (Annexed-A to this Advertisement) along with self-attested copies of all necessary supporting documents

It should be sent to email ID: [email protected]. Applicants should send it on or before the closing date i.e. 18.03.2025. Application through any other mode is unacceptable.

List of SELF-ATTESTED supporting documents to be attached with the Application:

(i) Copy of proof of Date of Birth (ANY ONE of the following documents with clear mention of Date of Birth: Birth Certificate / School Leaving Certificate / Passport)

(ii) Copy of proof of Educational Qualification (Degree Certificate + All Marksheets)

(iii) Copy of proof of Work Experience.

(iv) Copy of RCI Licence, if any / Any other Professional Certificate

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here