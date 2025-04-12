Assam Career 2025 KKHSOU Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in KKHSOU Assam in 2025.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Assistants under various projects in 2025. Candidates appearing for interview will not be entitled to claim any regular

appointments/absorption in the institute.

Name of post : Project Assistant (PA)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Programme Satisfaction Survey among PG Learners of KKHSOU

Essential Qualification : Master Degree with 55% marks in any disciplines of Social Sciences

or Education

Desirable Qualification : Candidates having experience in project based fieldwork, statistical

analysis, data collection through questionnaire, communication skills and proficiency in computer application.

Salary : Rs. 8000/- per month (consolidated)

Age Limit : Not more than 38 years as on 01.01.2025

Name of post : Project Assistant (PA)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Designing a Learner Engagement Model for Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Learners

Essential Qualification : Master Degree with 55% marks in any disciplines of Social Sciences

or Education

Desirable Qualification : Candidates having experience in project based fieldwork, statistical

analysis, data collection through questionnaire, communication skills and proficiency in computer application.

Salary : Rs. 8000/- per month (consolidated)

Age Limit : Not more than 38 years as on 01.01.2025

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 22nd April 2025 and 23rd April 2025. Time is from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The venue is in IT Cell, 3rd Floor, Block-C, KKHSOU City Campus, Khanapara, Guwahati-22.

How to apply :

Interested applicants are required to carry the following for appearing in the walk-in-interview:

1. Filled out application form (format attached below)

2. Aadhar/Voter Id as proof of Identity

3. All original documents (Mark sheets, Certificates and necessary document proof) as applicable to your candidature.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2