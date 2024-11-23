Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Research Scientist and Project Technical Support in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Govt. of India funded time-bound, NHRP (National Health Research Program) research project entitled “ICMRs Multistate Implementation Research Study on Suicide Risk Reduction and Improving Mental Well Being Among School and College Students” under Dr. Ramdas Ransing, Associate Professor (Psychiatry) and Principal Investigator of the above project. The duration of the project is 3 years.

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-I (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications :

First Class Postgraduate Degree (includes integrated PG Degrees) in Psychology or Psychiatric Social Work or Mental Health Nursing or Equivalent (Involving mental health or behavioral neurosciences-as a Major Subject)

OR

Second class in postgraduate degree (Integrated PG Degrees with PhD) with PhD in Psychology or Psychiatric Social Work or Equivalent (Involving mental health or behavioral neurosciences-as a Major Subject)

Desirable :

MPhil/MPH (with Mental Health related Subject)/MSC (Mental Health Nursing) with PhD One year of research experience after essential qualification At least one research paper in the journal listed in UGC-CARE list Experience in organizing mental health promotion /prevention activities, training programs, and

workshops in community /School/College settings Experience in Quantitative and qualitative research methods Good oral and written communication skills in English, Hindi and Assamese

Name of post : Project Technical Support-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications : 12th in science + Diploma/Degree (Statistics or Engineering-IT or Computer) + Five Year Experience

Desirable :

Experience of working in educational settings and with multidisciplinary teams Willing to travel across Selected Districts of Assam (approx. 50-100 Km per day) using Public Transport Willing to travel other states (listed above) for project related work

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling the criteria may send their applications (the prescribed form), duly filled

in all respects along with all required supporting documents and certificates, duly self-attested on the specified email [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 29th November 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here