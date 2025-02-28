Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Technical Support -II, purely on contractual basis in the extramural research project titled “Artificial Intelligence based tool for detection of Breast and Oral Cancer”, sanctioned to Dr. Pakesh Baishya, Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology & Lab Medicine. The appointment will be temporary for an initial period of six months, with the possibility of extension up to one year, depending on performance and project workload. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) – Guwahati, an autonomous Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare – Government of India, came into being under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY) in May 2017. The Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Institute on May 26, 2017. The Institute came up with the aim of correcting regional imbalances in quality tertiary level healthcare and attaining self-sufficiency in graduate and postgraduate medical education. The Institute intends to develop model patterns of teaching in undergraduate and postgraduate medical education in all its branches to demonstrate a high standard of medical education to all medical colleges and other allied institutions in India.

Name of post : Project Technical Support -II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

12th in Science + Diploma (MLT/ DMLT / or equivalent) + Five Years Experience in laboratory technology or relevant field, or Three Years Graduate degree in medical laboratory technology or relevant field + two years’ experience in relevant subject

Desirable:

Preference to those with cytopathology experience. Should have basic computer skills to operate MS office (Word/ Excel)

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 20000/- + HRA as admissible

Age : Up to 35 years as on the date of Interview

How to apply :

Candidates may send their filled-up application form. They should also send along certificate of age, qualification, experience (all documents merged as a single PDF file in same order as given above).

They should send it via email to [email protected]

Subject line is “Application for Post of (Name of the post applied).

Applicants should mail their applications to the above mail id on or before 08/03/2025, 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here