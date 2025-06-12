Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Contractual Assistant Operator.

Name of post : Contractual Assistant Operator

No. of posts : 14

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Class 10th passed from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Trade certificate in Diesel Mechanic/Fitter/Instrument Mechanic from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Minimum 03 (Three) years post qualification work experience in process operation viz., Water Injection Stations or other IOR & EOR facilities/ Gas Compressor Stations/ Oil and Gas Production facilities/ Petrochemical industries etc.

Emoluments : Rs. 21,450.00 (Rupees Twenty-One Thousand Four Hundred and Fifty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th June 2025. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM. The venue is in Duliajan Club, Oil India Limited, Duliajan

How to apply :

Interested candidate(s) should fill the Personal Biodata (given on the last two pages of this advertisement) and bring it along with the following documents on the above scheduled date(s) for the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s):

(i) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

(ii) Original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials as under: Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority, Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government Recognised

Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification, as applicable; valid Electrical Workman’s Permit/valid Electrical Supervisory Certificate of Competency from Electrical Licensing Board, Government of Assam, as applicable; relevant work experience certificate, as applicable; valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC) from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections issued by the Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Disability Certificate from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Discharge Book/Service and Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if applicable and any other documents/certificates/testimonials from Competent Authority in

support of candidature.

(iii) No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organisation.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here