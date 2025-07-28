Guwahati: Assam Police on Monday pushed back 20 Bangladeshi nationals who had entered the state illegally through the Sribhumi area in Dhubri district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed.

The action was part of an ongoing state-level initiative to address illegal immigration along the India-Bangladesh border. The infiltrators were identified during a surveillance operation in the border region and were found to have entered Indian territory without valid documents.

Following verification, the individuals were detained and later sent back to Bangladesh. Officials stated that necessary procedures were followed before the deportation was carried out.

The Chief Minister announced the development through a post on social media platform X, stating:

“Assam is home for all Indians, not for illegal foreigners trying to alter the State’s demography. Today, @assampolice has pushed back 20 illegal infiltrators from Sribhumi, back to Bangladesh, where they actually belong. WE WILL NOT TOLERATE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS.”

Police sources said security measures have been intensified along the border, including night patrolling and the use of surveillance equipment, particularly in districts such as Dhubri, which share porous boundaries with Bangladesh.

The Assam government has reiterated its commitment to identifying and deporting individuals residing in the state without legal authorisation. Coordination with central agencies and the Ministry of External Affairs is ongoing to facilitate cross-border actions in accordance with established protocols.

Officials indicated that more such operations are planned in the coming weeks as part of the state’s stated “zero tolerance” approach toward illegal immigration.