Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Assistant-I in the project entitled “Evaluation of land suitability for summer rice in Lower Brahmaputra Valley Zone of Assam using GIS and remote sensing” under Directorate of Research (Agri). The seed of the Assam Agricultural University saw germination with the establishment of the the Assam Agricultural College in 1948 in Jorhat, the cultural capital of Assam and the Assam Veterinary College in the same year in Nagaon in middle Assam. The institution came to the present shape in 1969 with establishment of the Assam Agricultural University on April 1, 1969 by an act called The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968 with its headquarters at Jorhat. Since then, being the sole agricultural university of the state, and the first such institution in the entire north-eastern region, Assam Agricultural University has been serving the interests of various stakeholders including the farmers, agripreneurs and the agricultural industry

Name of post : Project Assistant-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in Geography/Geology/ Geoinformatics /Agriculture/Mathematics or a related field with certificate/Diploma in GIS & Remote sensing or in Geoinformatics

Desirable Qualification :

Proficiency in Remote sensing &GIS software such as IGIS, ESRI, ArcGIS, QGIS, ERDAS

Imagine, ENVI etc. Knowledge of geospatial analysis, image processing techniques, data collection through GPS

survey and tools for development of geospatial data.

Experienc?:

Preference will be given to those candidates having working knowledge of technical training in

remote sensing & GIS with proven experience at least 1 year in vegetation phenology, landuse

and landcover change and database management.

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 25,000 + 8% HRA

Age limit: 35 years (5 years relaxation for ST/SC and 3 years for OBC candidates).

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th February,2025 at 11:30 AM. The venue is in Sarat Chandra Sinha College of Agriculture, AAU, Rangamati, Dhubri

How to apply :

The candidates may appear for the walk-in- interview with biodata along with the original and attested copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here