Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Lab Technician for an ICMR-funded Multi-Centric project entitled “Multi-centric Pan-India study to Develop Paediatric Solid Tumor Gene Panel for the Indian Population through Whole Exome sequencing ” in the Department of Pediatric Surgery. Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh is one of the premier and oldest medical institutes of the NE region of India. British Philanthropist Sir John Berry White, a retired brigadier of British army and later the civil surgeon of the erstwhile Lakhimpur district in 1870, contributed his lifetime earning of Rupees Fifty Thousand (present day valuation is more than 50 million of rupees to establish his brain child “Berry White Medical School” in 1900 AD. This school heralded the beginning of Allopathic Medical Education by conferring LMP Diploma in old undivided Assam. In 1938, the Assam Branch of Licentiate Medical Practitioner in its annual meeting under the chairmanship of Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, the then premier of the Congress Govt. of Assam decided to upgrade the Berry White Medical School to a full fledged Medical College. Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh came into being in 3rd November 1947, in the erstwhile US Military hospital of the second world war at Borbari, Dibrugarh through a process of up-gradation of Berry White Medical School immediately after independence, inaugurated formally by First chief Minister of Assam, Late Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi. The admission of the first batch of students was completed in September 1947 with 6th seats.

Name of post : Lab Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Sc/3 year Diploma in Lab Technology

Desirable: Basic knowledge of computer. Capable of drawing blood of and handling young children.

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA per month

Age Limit : Below 30 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their CVs along with a cover letter via email to [email protected]

Candidates must mention their E-mail id and mobile no. in their CV. Shortlisted candidates will be notified via mail/WhatsApp

Last Date for submission of Application: 10-03-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here