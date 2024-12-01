Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Assistant and Field Investigator to work on ICSSR funded project titled “Identity and Conflict in Assam: Comprehending everyday Co-existence and Peacemaking in Literature from Assam” on purely temporary basis.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 37000/- per month

Qualification: PhD/M.Phil/ Post Graduate in social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks altogether.

Desirable: Proficiency in Assamese language. Willing to travel throughout Lower Assam, and familiarity with the places

Job Roles : The Project Assistant shall be required to review literatures, read archival materials, newspapers, journal articles etc. and also accompany the Field Investigator.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 37000/- per month

Qualification: Post Graduate in social Science discipline with minimum 55% marks

Desirable: Proficiency in Assamese language. Willing to travel throughout Lower Assam, and also familiarity with the places

Job Roles : The Field Investigators will also have to travel and interview people at specific locations identified by the Project Director.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview on 23rd December 2024 in Department of English, Bodoland University, Kokrajhar

Reporting time is 9 AM

How to apply :

Candidates should apply with their CV stating to the project director at [email protected] on or before 15 December.

The hard copies of the application along with all necessary testimonials should also be brought at the time of interview.

After receiving the CVs, a google form will be shared also with the applicants for recording their details (mandatory). No separate call letter will altogether be issued.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here