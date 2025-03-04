Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Project Fellow (JPF) for the project entitled “Design of an Al-based robust mobile app for identification of some selected medicinal plants of NE India by developing an online image dataset” funded by G. B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment Under the

Supervision of Dr. Sanjib Kr Kalita, P.I., Department of Computer Science. Being the oldest and the largest university in the entire Northeast, the university represents the academic and cultural background of the region, on which the other academic institutions of Northeast India started their journey. Being the pioneer educational institute, it extends its hand holding support to all subsequent academic institutions in this region. Gauhati University has been serving as the Think Tank for development of entire Assamese Society throughout the history of the university.

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 24,000/-(fixed) for first two years & Rs. 28,000/-(fixed) for the third year

Qualification :

Essential:

1st class master’s degree or M.Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology with NET/SLET

Desirable:

Experience in image processing, deep learning, mobile application, development and back end

system development.

Ability to design and execute independent research studies with respect to image processing. Preference will be given having publication in related field.

Age Limit : 28 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply in plain paper mentioning details of educational qualification and experience along with all credentials in support of educational qualifications, age, caste/ community, experience certificate, and affixing a colour passport size photograph to be send by email to [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 10th March 2025 up to 4 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here