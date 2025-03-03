Applications are invited for recruitment of 51 vacant positions or career in IPPB Assam.

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executives. India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has been setup under the Department of Post, Ministry of Communications with 100% equity owned by Government of India having presence all over India which aims to utilize all of India’s 1,55,015 post offices as access points and 3~Lakh Postmen and Gramin Dak Sewaks (GDS) to provide doorstep banking services. IPPB is leading the next revolution of banking and financial literacy and this new model will pave the way for India’s largest banking network to reach each and every corner of the nation.

Name of post : Executives

No. of posts : 51

Minimum Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline Preference will be given to the

candidates having domicile of the state applying for.

Job Roles :

Achievement of Monthly revenue targets through direct sales of Bank’s products. Support in organizing customer acquisition events and run campaigns in the area under Branch/ Office jurisdiction to increase financial literacy. Conduct periodic training and education sessions for GDS on IPPB products and services. Operate seamlessly with DoP Inspectors (Sub-division) and Postmasters to drive IPPB and 3rd Party sales. Assist GDS in acquiring new customers for IPPB and its Partner Organizations. Assist IPPB Manager in Operations. Acquire, grow and retain customer relationships by organizing customer events and run campaigns in the area to increase financial literacy. Develop and manage the strategic relationship with all channel partners to drive sales and disseminate marketing information, events, training and promotions which will facilitate

meeting the Bank’s business goals. Any other duties assigned by the Bank from time to time

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ippbonline.com/ up to to 21.03.2025

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges) : INR 150.00 (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty Only)

For all others : INR 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred Fifty Only)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here