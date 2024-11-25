Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Jorhat College Assam.

Jorhat College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professors and Library Assistant. Jorhat College is an Arts College of co-education. The name commemorates the history of amalgamation of two different colleges, viz., Jorhat College and New Jorhat College. The amalgamation took place in 1970, but both of its constituents came into being on 24th May in 1962, the College may now rightly claim to have completed 60 years of its existence. It saw the celebration of its Golden Jubilee in 2012. It is a unique institution specialising in the humanities, with the facility of Major Courses in as many as eight subjects, viz., Assamese, Economics, Education, English, History, Philosophy, Political Science and Sociology. In H.S. level besides the above subjects, Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Geology, Statistics and Maths are taught in Arts and Science Streams respectively. In addition, the College runs a computer literacy programme for all students, besides conducting a self-financing course in computer application (DTP/OFFICE) and several other skill based vocational courses from time to time. The College is under affiliation of Dibrugarh University and got reaccreditation under NAAC in 2012.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 4

Discipline wise vacancies :

Economics : 3

Philosophy : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational qualification and selection procedure for Assistant Professor will be as per Govt. Office. Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-1-2022.

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational Qualification for the post of Library Assistant: Graduates in Arts/ Science/Commerce with also a diploma or certificate course of computer operation of minimum three month’s duration. One should have the working knowledge of Assamese and English typing in Word and simple Excel.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with the complete bio-data including contact number, e-mail id and also all self -attested testimonials from HSLC onwards.

An application fees of Rs. 1500/- for Assistant Professor and Rs. 500/- for Library Assistant must also be paid through through Demand Draft drawn in favour of Principal, Jorhat College payable at Jorhat.

The applications must altogether reach the Principal, Jorhat College (Amalgamated), M.G. Road Jorhat, PIN-785001, Assam

Last date for submission of applications altogether is December 8, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here