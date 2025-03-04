Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in KBVSASU Assam.

Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KBVSASU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Sanskrit Vedadhyana : 1

Sanskrit Sarvadarshana : 1

Sanskrit Nyaya Darshan : 1

Sanskrit Vyakarana : 1

Sanskrit Sahitya : 1

Assamese : 1

Philosophy : 1

Education : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The qualifications for the recruitment of Professor/Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor/ Assistant Director of Physical Education are in accordance with “UGC Regulations on minimum qualification for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in Universities and Colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in Higher Education, 2018.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 8

Discipline wise vacancies :

Sanskrit Vedadhyana : 2

Sanskrit Sarvadarshana : 1

Sanskrit Nyaya Darshan : 1

Sanskrit Vyakarana : 1

Sanskrit Jyotish : 1

Assamese : 1

Philosophy : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The qualifications for the recruitment of Professor/Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor/ Assistant Director of Physical Education are in accordance with “UGC Regulations on minimum qualification for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in Universities and Colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in Higher Education, 2018.”

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Discipline wise vacancies :

Sanskrit Vedadhyana : 1

Yogavigyan : 1

Music (Vocal) : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The qualifications for the recruitment of Professor/Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor/ Assistant Director of Physical Education are in accordance with “UGC Regulations on minimum qualification for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in Universities and Colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in Higher Education, 2018.”

Name of post : Assistant Director of Physical Education

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The qualifications for the recruitment of Professor/Associate Professor/Assistant Professor/ Assistant Director of Physical Education are in accordance with “UGC Regulations on minimum qualification for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in Universities and Colleges and measures for the maintenance of standards in Higher Education, 2018.”

Name of post : Registrar

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Master’s degree with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale

b) At least 15 (fifteen) years of experience as Assistant Professor in Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years’ service in Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in Educational Administration. Grading system is followed.

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment or other institution of higher education.

OR

15 years of Administrative experience of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post in a University research establishment or other educational institute.

Name of post : Treasurer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Master’s degree with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale

b) At least 15 (fifteen) years of experience as Assistant Professor in Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years’ service in Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in Educational Administration. Grading system is followed

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment or other institution of higher education.

OR

15 years of Administrative experience of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post in a University research establishment or other educational institute.

Name of post : Controller of Examinations

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Post Graduate degree with at least 55% of marks

b) At least 15 (fifteen) years of experience as Assistant Professor in Academic level 11 and above or with 8 years’ service in Academic level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in Educational Administration.

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment or other institution of higher education.

OR

15 years of Administrative experience of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Controller of Examinations or an equivalent post.

c) Adequate experience in conducting University level examinations is essential.

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Master’s degree in Library Science/ Information Science/ Documentation Science with at least 55% of marks OR equivalent grade point-scale wherever the grading system is followed.

b) At least 10 (ten) years as Librarian at any level in University Library OR 10 (ten) of teaching as Assistant/ Associate Professor in Library Science OR 10 (ten) years experience as College Librarian.

c) Evidence of innovative library services, including the integration of ICT in a library.

d) A Ph.D. degree in library science/information science/documentation/archives and manuscript-keeping

How to apply

Candidates may apply online for recruitment of the above posts or career of KBVSASU Assam through the website https://kbvs.rect.curioversity.com/. Last date for submission of applications is 30th March 2025 till 11:59 PM

The candidates shall also submit 2 (two) sets of applications along with self-attested photocopies, supporting documents to the office of the Registrar, Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University, Namati, Nalbari-781337 on or before 7th April, 2025 till 5:00 PM.

Application Fee

Application processing fees of Rs. 2000/- (Rupees Two thousand) only to be paid by the UR category applicant and reserved category applicants need to pay Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand) only of the above specified amount. The application fees are same for both teaching, non-academic and administrative posts which is non-refundable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here