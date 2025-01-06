Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Madhya Kamrup College Assam.

Madhya Kamrup College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in point scale wherever

grading system is followed) by a recognized University. A Ph. D. Degree. Professor/Associate Professor with a total service/experience of at least 15 (fifteen) years of

Teaching/Research/Administration in Universities/ Colleges and other institutions of higher

Education. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer-reviewed or UGC listed journals. A minimum of 110 Research Score as per Appendix-II, table 2 (UGC Guideline, 2018) A relaxation of 5% shall be provided at the Bachelor’s as well as at the Master’s level for the

candidates belonging to schedule caste/Schedule Tribe/ Differently Able (Physically and

Visually Differently Able) for the purpose of eligibility and for assessing good academic record

during direct recruitment. The eligibility marks is 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in point

scale wherever the grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the categories

mentioned above only or the qualifying marks without including any grace marks procedure. A relaxation of 5% may be provided (from 55% to 50% of the marks) to the Ph. D. Degree

holders, who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September, 1991

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with

complete Bio-Data and all supporting self attested testimonials from HSLC onwards along with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 5000/- (Five Thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal & Secretary, M.K. College, Subha, P.O. – Chenga, DistBarpeta (Assam), PIN -781305 Payable at State Bank of India, Barpeta Branch.

The applications must reach the President, Governing Body, Madhya Kamrup College, Subha, P.O.- Chenga, Barpeta (Assam), PIN-781305

Last date for receipt of applications is 21st January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here