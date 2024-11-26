Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in MSSV Nagaon Assam.

Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV), Nagaon, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor in the Department of Juridical Studies. Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva (1449-1568) was a multi-dimensional genius, who transformed and modernized Assamese society with his egalitarian ideology. He worked in diverse fields like religion, literature, music, dance, drama, architecture, social reconstruction, etc. He translated most part of the Bhagavata Mahapurana into Assamese language and was the first ever playwright in any Indian language other than Sanskrit. Sankardev wrote more than 26 (twenty six) scriptures mostly in Assamese language besides the Brajawali form and one in Sanskrit. In addition he had composed many lyrics/songs including the Borgeets. All these justify to call him SARVAGUNAKARA by his most loyal disciple Madhabadeva. His philosophy too was unique and different from other branches of Hindu philosophies. Above all he was a humanist. Sankardev also welcomed every one irrespective of caste, creed, sex into his order. He was also a pioneer in adult education, mass communication, etc. He called upon the society to educate women and the downtrodden people.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Juridical Studies

No. of posts : 2

Specialisation wise vacancies :

Criminal Law : 1

Open Category : 1

Scale of Pay : As per the MSSV Pay Matrix

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Essential Qualifications:

Candidate must have passed LL.M. with minimum 55% marks from recognised University/ Institute of National Importance with Ph.D. in Law.

Desirable :

(i) Experience in teaching of U.G. & P.G. Students.

(ii) Experience in Research in Law.

(iii) Research Publications in approved journals.

Age: As per the norms of Government of Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed form along with necessary enclosures to the “REGISTRAR, MAHAPURUSHA SRIMANTA SANKARADEVA VISWAVIDYALAYA, H.B. PATH, KOLONGPAR, NAGAON – 782001” latest by 5th December, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here