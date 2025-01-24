Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate-I for the MEITY sponsored project “Capacity building for human resource development in Unmanned Aircraft System

(Drone and related technology)” in the Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering. National Institute Of Technology, Silchar is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology of India. It came into being in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Assam. In 2002 it got upgradation to the status of National Institute of Technology . NIT Silchar also became Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007. The vision of NIT Silchar is: establishing unique identity by development of high quality human and knowledge resources in diverse areas of technologies to meet local, national, and global economic and social need and human society at large in self-sustained manner.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : ME/M. Tech in CSE, ECE, EIE, MECH or Equivalent.

Desirable Experience : Knowledge in, IoT, Machine Learning, Image Processing, Drone Technology

Aerodynamics is Preferred.

Salary/Emoluments :

i) Rs.31,000/- per month to scholars who have qualified Gate, NET or any other national level examination conducted by the Centre Govt. Department and their agencies and institutions.

ii) Rs. 25,000/- per month for others who don’t fall under (i)

How to apply :

Applicants may submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up applications along with CV, all the mark sheets and certificates and one small writeup on how the candidate fits into the project, and all other relevant documents to the P.I. through email at [email protected] with subject line “Application for the post of Project Associate-I under MeiTy project L-14011/29/2021-HRD” with the

subject line

Last date for submission of applications is 07.02.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here