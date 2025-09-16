Guwahati: Under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ SAAR Sameeksha Smart City Project, a team from IIT Bhilai assessed Assam’s Guwahati progress in urban mobility and smart infrastructure as part of a nationwide evaluation of 100 Smart Cities.

Led by Prof. Jose Immanuel and Prof. Anindita Ghosh, the team conducted on-ground assessments in five selected cities, including Assam’s Guwahati, to represent different regions of India.

The researchers focused on key areas such as Public Transport Infrastructure (PTI), operations of the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), and overall traffic management.

The team evaluated how these smart city components have impacted urban mobility, accessibility, and quality of life.

Their report highlights key challenges encountered during the development and implementation phases and identifies best practices that can guide future urban development projects.

The researchers collected two sets of data for the assessment. They gathered secondary data from all 100 Smart Cities concerning PTI projects.

Additionally, the team from IIT Bhilai conducted a primary assessment in five selected cities, Aurangabad, Guwahati, Raipur, Jammu, and Itanagar, chosen to represent diverse geographical regions across the country.

During field visits to these cities, the team inspected key project sites and engaged with local stakeholders, including city officials, residents, and daily commuters.

These on-ground interactions provided valuable insights and allowed for a comparative analysis of urban systems before and after the implementation of Smart City initiatives.