Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Internal Audit Officer, Medical Officer and System Engineer/Software Engineer on contract.

Name of post : Internal Audit Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Candidate must have minimum master’s degree with 55% of aggregate marks in any discipline. Retired Govt Officers, who have experience of working as Senior Audit Officer/ Accounts Officer or equivalent level in AG/C&AG/ Govt./Semi-Govt./ PSUs/ Central Education Institutions and well versed with wide experience in auditing, accounting, establishment & administrative matters like pay fixation, pension rules, stores & purchase, construction works, research and projects etc.

Experience: Minimum 5 years’ working experience at the level of Senior Audit Officer/ Accounts Officer or equivalent level in AG/C&AG/ Govt./Semi-Govt./ PSUs/ Central Education Institutions.

Desirable : Candidate retired as Senior Audit Officer or equivalent level in AG/C&AG shall be give preference.

Age : Candidate should not have attained the age of 65 years as on 01.03.2025

Remuneration : Consolidated remuneration of Rs. 65,000.00 per month along with hike as per institute norms

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

MBBS Degree or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.

Desirable : Post Graduate qualification, preferably MD, in General medicine or equivalent qualification included in any one of the schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register.

Age : Candidate should not have attained the age of 30 years as on 01.03.2025

Remuneration : Consolidated remuneration of Rs. 60,000.00 per month along with hike as per institute norms

Name of post : System Engineer/Software Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

Candidate must have minimum B.E/ B.Tech/ M.Sc degree or equivalent in Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology or equivalent or MCA with 60% of aggregate marks from a recognized University/ Institute of repute.

Desirable : Experience of working in the following areas: MVC Framework, Web Development Framework (Such Spring), PHP, Java Technologies, Java Persistence API, J2EEE technologies especially JSP, JDBC, HTML5, JSON, JavaScript front-end framework such as jQuery. RDBMs such as Postgres SQL. Database administration. Software development process including various life-cycle models

Age : Candidate should not have attained the age of 30 years as on 01.03.2025.

Remuneration : Consolidated remuneration of Rs. 40,000.00 per month along with hike as per institute norms.

How to apply :

Candidates should submit their applications in prescribed format (Annexure –A) along with

self-attested copies of requisite documents of (a) Educational / Experience certificates (b) notable

professional achievements/testimonials /certificates /awards (c) Pension Payment Order (PPO) (d) Date of Birth Certificate and (e) Medical Fitness Certificate as applicable be sent in scanned form to email id: [email protected] on or before 20.03.2025.

The hard copy of the filled in application along with self-attested copies of requisite documents/ attachments and copy of transaction slip for the fees deposited should reach the following address given below by means of registered post or speed post only by 05:00 PM of 01.04.2025.

Address: ASSISTANT REGISTRAR ESTABLISHMENT SECTION, ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING

NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY SILCHAR, SILCHAR, CACHAR, ASSAM – 788010.

Application Fees :

Each applicant must pay application fees of Rs. 500.00 through online payment SB Collect portal at State Bank of India (https://www.onlinesbi.com)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here