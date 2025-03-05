Applications are invited for recruitment of 80 vacant positions or career in NTPC Assam

NTPC Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executives. NTPC is India’s largest integrated power company, aiming in lighting every corner of the country and building a sustainable future for all. As a leader in the power sector, it is aiming in generating efficient and affordable power, aiming to achieve 130 GW by 2032. It embrace a diverse fuel mix, integrating fossil fuels, gas, hydro, nuclear, and renewable sources to minimize our carbon footprint. The company came into being in 197. It is playing a vital role in India’s economic growth for nearly five decades. With a commitment to operational excellence and adherence to global standards, it is lighting every fourth bulb in the country.

Name of post : Executive (CA / CMA-Inter)

No. of posts : 50

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University / Institution and CA / CMA Intermediate.

Experience : Minimum 2 years post-qualification experience (excluding articleship) in the area of Finance / Accounts

Name of post : Executive (CA / CMA-B)

No. of posts : 20

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University / Institution and fully qualified CA / CMA

Experience : Minimum 2 years post-qualification experience (excluding articleship) in the area of Finance / Accounts

Name of post : Executive (CA / CMA-A)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University / Institution and fully qualified CA / CMA

Experience : Minimum 2 years post-qualification experience (excluding articleship period) in the area of Finance / Accounts

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ up to 19th March 2025

Application Fees :

SC / ST / PwBD / XSM & also Female : NIL

General / EWS / OBC : Rs. 300/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here