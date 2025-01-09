Applications are invited for recruitment of 32 vacant managerial positions or career in RITES Limited Assam.

RITES Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Managers and Section Officers. RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company’s market capitalization has placed it among the top 500 listed companies in India, a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals. The company is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, providing diverse range of services under one roof. RITES is uniquely placed in terms of diversification of services and geographical reach in various sectors such as railways, highways, metros, tunnels, bridge, urban engineering, sustainability & green mobility, airports, ports, ropeways, institutional buildings, inland waterways, etc.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant

Experience : Minimum post-qualification experience of 2 years

Name of post : Section Officer (Finance)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : CA (Inter) / ICMA (Inter) / M. Com / MBA (Finance)

Experience : Minimum post-qualification experience of 2 years

Name of post : Assistant Manager (HR)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : MBA/PGDBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM/PGDHRM or equivalent in HR /Personnel Management / Industrial Relations / Labour Welfare/MHROD or MBA with specialization in

HR / Personnel Management

Experience : Minimum post-qualification experience of 2 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/ up to 4th February 2025

Application Fees :

General/OBC Candidates : Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable

EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates : Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here