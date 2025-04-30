Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BEL in 2025.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Assistant (Human Resource) for its Manufacturing Unit at Navi Mumbai in 2025. As free India was born, the Government of India altogether announced a comprehensive industrial policy, empowering itself to set up infrastructure to manufacture a host of critical products. It was from this authority that Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) came into being in 1954 under the Ministry of Defence altogether to meet the specialised electronic needs of the Indian Defence. Today, BEL has grown into a multi-product, multi- technology, multi-unit conglomerate also empowering the nation’s armed forces to guard the country’s frontiers with state-of-the-art products and systems in the areas of Radars & Fire Control Systems, Missile Systems, Communication & C4I systems, Electronic Warfare & Avionics, Naval Systems & Antisubmarine Warfare Systems, Electro Optics, Tank Electronics & Gun Upgrades, and Strategic Components.

Name of post : Junior Assistant (Human Resource)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Candidates should have altogether completed three years fulltime B.Com/BBA/BBM from any recognized University and should possess knowledge in computer operation.

General/OBC/EWS/ SC /ST/ PWBD all candidates should have secured minimum 60% aggregate

marks, will be considered on par with UR Criteria

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upper Age Limit : 28 years as on 01.04.2025

Selection Procedure :

The eligible candidates must appear for written test for 150 marks consisting of:

Part I: General Aptitude and Awareness: 50 Marks – comprises 50 questions of one mark each of

general mental ability, aptitude, logical reasoning, analytical comprehension ability, basic numeracy, data interpretation skills and general knowledge.

Part II: Technical / Trade Aptitude: 100 marks – comprises 100 questions of one mark each consists of English Language/Technical/Professional knowledge Tests with 100 questions.

How to apply :

Candidates who meet the above requirement altogether may fill in the application form using online link provided in the BEL Website www.bel-india.in

The last date for receipt of application is altogether 20.05.2025

Application Fees :

General, EWS and OBC candidates must altogether remit an amount of Rs.295/- (Application fee:

Rs.250/- plus 18% GST). SC/ST/PwBD Candidates also gets exemption from paying of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here