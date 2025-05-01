Applications are invited for recruitment of 67 vacant posts or career in Damodar Valley Corporation in 2025.

Damodar Valley Corporation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Deputy Managers and Managers in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Dy. Manager (Mechanical) (for Erection)

No. of posts : 15

Qualification : Full-time bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial Engg./ Production & Industrial Engg./ Thermal/ Mechanical & Automation/ Power Engineering from AICTE/appropriate statutory authority approved University/Institution with not

less than 65% marks [General/OBC(NCL)/EWS] & 60% marks (SC/ST/PwD) in aggregate of all years/semesters as per conversion formulae of the concerned University/Institution

Experience : Minimum 4 years of post-qualification Experience

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Dy. Manager (Civil) (for Construction)

No. of posts : 15

Qualification : Full-time bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology in Civil Engineering from AICTE/appropriate statutory approved University/Institution with not less than 65% marks [General/OBC(NCL)/EWS] & 60% marks (SC/ST/PwD) in aggregate of all years/semesters as per conversion formula of the concerned University/Institution.

Experience : Minimum 4 years of post-qualification experience in Executive cadre

Name of post : Dy. Manager (Electrical) (for Erection)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Full-time bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology in Electrical/Electrical

& Electronics/ Electrical, Instrumentation& Control /Power Systems & High Voltage/ Power Electronics/ Power Engineering from AICTE/appropriate statutory approved University/Institution with not less than 65% marks [General/OBC(NCL)/EWS] & 60% marks (SC/ST/PwD) in aggregate of all years/semesters as per conversion formula of the concerned University/Institution.

Experience : Minimum 4 years of post-qualification experience in Executive cadre

Name of post : Dy. Manager (C&I) (for Erection)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Full-time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in Instrumentation & Control / Instrumentation / Applied Electronics & Instrumentation /Electronics & Instrumentation from AICTE/appropriate statutory approved University/Institution with not less than 65% Marks [General/OBC(NCL)/EWS] & 60% Marks (SC/ST/PwD) in aggregate of all years/semesters as per

conversion formulae of the concerned University/Institution.

Experience : Minimum 4 years of post-qualification experience in Executive cadre

Name of post : Dy. Manager (Safety)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Full-time B.E/B.Tech Degree in Electrical/Mechanical Civil/Electronics/Control

& Instrumentation/ Instrumentation from AICTE/appropriate statutory approved University/ Institution with not less than 65% marks [General/OBC(NCL)/EWS] & 60% marks (SC/ST/PwD) in aggregate of all years/semesters as per conversion formula of the concerned University/Institution.

And

Degree or diploma or certificate in industrial safety from Reginal Labour Institute/ Central Labour Institute/ State Labour Institute (West Bengal & Jharkhand only).

Experience : Minimum 4 years of post-qualification experience in Executive cadre

Name of post : Dy. Manager (Environment Management)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : Full time Graduate Engineering degree in Environment Management(4 Years course) or Graduate with full time PG Degree/ PG Diploma / M.Sc / M. Tech in Environment Engineering /Environment Science/ Environmental System Management from AICTE/ appropriate statutory authority approved University/ Institution with not less than 65% marks [General/OBC(NCL)/EWS] & 60% marks (SC/ST/PwBD) in aggregate of all years/ semesters as per conversion formulae of the concerned University/ Institution.

Experience : Minimum 4 years of Post qualification experience

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates may apply ONLINE only through the DVC website

www.dvc.gov.in (Career Section-> Recruitment Notices).

The online registrations will remain activated up to 23:59 hrs of 15/05/2025

Application Fees : Candidates must ensure that payment of Rs 300/- is made at one go and amount

less than Rs. 300/- will not be accepted as application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here