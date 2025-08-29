Applications are invited for recruitment of eight vacant positions or jobs in EXIM Bank in 2025.

Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Officers in 2025.

Name of post : Officer – Corporate Communications Group

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Master’s degree or Post Graduate Diploma in Corporate Communication / Mass Communication / Advertising / Journalism or related fields, with minimum 50% marks or equivalent CGPA

Experience : Minimum 1 year of post qualification experience in a corporate house / media organisation / advertising or public relations agency.

Age : Maximum 30 Years as on August 31, 2025

Name of post : Officer – Environmental, Social and Governance

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate Degree in Engineering

OR

Post Graduate in Management/ Environmental Sciences Certificate in ESG or Climate risk from CFA or GARP/ Certificate Course in GHG Accounting will be preferred.

Minimum 50% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in Graduation and Post Graduation (as applicable).

Experience : At least 2 years of experience of which atleast 1 year of relevant experience of identification of environmental/social risks and issues and develop mitigation measures to ensure

compliance with good international industry practice. Experience in Finance will be given preference.

Age : 35 Years as on August 31, 2025

Name of post : Officer – Project Management for Infrastructure Group

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : B.E. / B.Tech or equivalent from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks in relevant stream from recognized university/ institute.

Experience : Minimum 02 years of post-qualification experience. It should be in areas of procurement, project formulation / management / monitoring, etc. in sectors such as Civil construction, Water, Power, Road, Railways or Port. Tracking, managing, and monitoring the project execution, Understanding of Project Design and Drawings.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://applyonlineeximb.com/

Last day for applying is September 21, 2025

Application Fees :

Application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) of Rs. 600/- for General and OBC candidates and Rs. 100/- (Intimation charges) for Female candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here