Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reiterated that cow protection in the state is not merely a matter of religious belief but also a reflection of government policy and intent.

His remarks came alongside a photograph shared on X showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah feeding a cow during his two-day visit to Assam ahead of next year’s state assembly elections.

In Assam, cow protection has emerged as a key theme of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) governance, blending cultural and religious sentiment with political messaging aimed at consolidating its Hindu voter base.

Under Sarma’s leadership, the state enacted the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021, which bans cattle slaughter and beef sales in Hindu-majority areas and near religious sites. The policy was further tightened in December 2024, when the state cabinet prohibited beef consumption in hotels, restaurants, and public spaces.

“The protection of cows is not just a matter of faith for us but also a reflection of the government’s policy and intent,” Sarma posted on X, underscoring the party’s agenda. The cow feeding image and statement reinforced the BJP’s narrative of aligning governance with Hindu values.

The BJP has also cited constitutional provisions such as Articles 25 and 48, which advocate cattle preservation, as the basis for its policies. The government has simultaneously sought to curb cattle smuggling to Bangladesh, with Sarma clarifying that the 2021 law is intended to stop illegal trade while allowing legitimate cattle transport to other northeastern states.

While the BJP frames its measures as safeguarding cultural ethos and majority sentiment, critics argue that the policies risk alienating Assam’s diverse communities, particularly minorities and indigenous groups for whom beef consumption is a traditional practice.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, have accused the ruling party of exploiting cow politics as a tool for voter polarization ahead of the elections.