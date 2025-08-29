Guwahati: Assam Women’s University (AWU) has nominated Dr. Kajal Saikia, Chief General Manager (HRD) of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), as a Professor of Practice at the university.

According to the university authorities, this step aims to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and industry requirements, enabling students of the region’s only women’s university to develop their knowledge and skills.

The university expects Dr. Kajal Saikia’s nomination to contribute to the development and refinement of industry-relevant curricula, inspire and guide students in innovation and entrepreneurship projects, and lead collaborative research initiatives between AWU and NRL.

His vast experience in corporate leadership and human resource management is likely to enhance the academic environment and provide opportunities for experiential learning.

The university processed the nomination in accordance with the latest UGC Guidelines for Engaging Professors of Practice in Universities and Colleges.

