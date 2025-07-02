Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in IBPS in 2025.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Division Heads and Banker Faculty in 2025.

Name of post : Division Head (Financial & Allied Services) & CFO

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Candidate should be Graduate or Post Graduate in Commerce from any recognised Institution or

University and preferably with CAIIB also

OR

A qualified Chartered Accountant

Experience : The incumbent should be an officer retired on attaining superannuation/voluntary retired, retired under SBP VRS, released under Exit Option scheme, or also who have left the Scheduled Commercial Bank or the Central/State Government or a Public Sector Undertaking otherwise before superannuation, with 20 to 25 years of experience in handling Finance, Accounts, Taxation, Internal Audit, Budget preparation, Recovery, Investment, purchases, etc.

Preferable: Retired GM of a Public Sector Bank OR equivalent Organization having worked as CFO OR worked in Accounts Department as DGM/GM for at least 3 years prior to retirement.

Age Limit : Minimum: 50 years, Maximum: 61 years altogether i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1964 and not later than 01.07.1975 (both dates inclusive)

Name of post : Division Head (Technology Support Services)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor/ Master’s Degree in Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation/ Computer Science/ Information

Technology / Computer Applications and/ or equivalent. (From a University/ Institution/ Board

recognised by Govt. Of India/ approved by Govt. Regulatory Bodies)

Experience : The incumbent should be an officer with core IT competencies. He may be in service or who has retired on attaining superannuation / voluntary retired, retired under SBP VRS, released under Exit Option scheme or left the service otherwise before superannuation, of the Scheduled Commercial Bank or the Central/State Government or a Public Sector Undertaking or Autonomous/

regulatory body, with minimum twenty (20) years’ work experience in the IT Dept. of which at least Five (05) years as DGM-IT OR GM-IT in a Scheduled Commercial Bank OR equivalent position in Central Government / State Government / Public Sector Undertaking/ Autonomous body/ regulatory body.

Age Limit : Minimum: 50 years, Maximum: 61 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier

than 02.07.1964 and not later than 01.07.1975 (both dates inclusive)

Name of post : Banker Faculty

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidate should be Graduate or Post Graduate in any discipline from any recognised Institution or University and preferably with CAIIB

Experience : The incumbent should be an officer retired on attaining superannuation / voluntary retired, retired under SBP VRS, released under Exit Option scheme or who have left the Bank

/Organisation otherwise before superannuation, from the services of any Public Sector Bank having worked as Chief Manager and above

Preferable : Experience as faculty in the Training Institute and/or experience of writing tests (question papers) for Recruitment/ promotion examinations of banks or Public Sector Organisations.

Age Limit : Minimum: 50 years, Maximum: 61 years i.e. a candidate must altogether have been born not earlier than 02.07.1964 and not later than 01.07.1975 (both dates inclusive)

Name of post : Banker Faculty- Technical

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : B.Tech. or B.E or AMIE as a full time course from a recognized university/ Institute in Electrical or Mechanical or also Civil or Electronic & Telecommunication or Instrumentation

or Chemical or Information Technology or Computer science

AND / OR

Banker with exposure to Finance / Forex / Insurance / Treasury/ Risk Management / Credit , Cyber

Security / Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning etc.

Experience :

The incumbent should altogether be an officer (Scale IV and above) retired on attaining superannuation /voluntarily retired, retired under SBP VRS, released under Exit Option Scheme or who have left the Bank/ Institution otherwise before superannuation, from the services of any Public Sector Bank/ financial organization /Public sector organizations with Minimum 15 years’ experience preferably as Technical Officer / SSI Officer in a bank /Financial Institutions / Public sector organizations in Senior Management cadre

OR

Banker with also exposure to Finance / Forex / Insurance / Treasury/ Risk Management / Credit / Cyber Security / Artificial Intelligence / Machine Learning etc.

OR

Minimum 15 years’ experience of teaching one (Or more also) of the above subjects in a reputed Institute / College

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online altogether for the above posts altogether through the website https://www.ibps.in/ up to 15.07.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here