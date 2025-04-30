Applications are invited for recruitment of 23 vacant positions or career in ICSIL in 2025.

Intelligent Communication Systems India Ltd. (ICSIL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Helper / MTS and Data Entry Operators purely on Contractual Outsourced basis to be deployed in Delhi Consumer Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), New Delhi in 2025. Intelligent Communication Systems India Limited (ICSIL) is a joint venture of Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), a Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Communications and Delhi State Industrial and infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), a Government of Delhi undertaking. ICSIL is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and holds status of a Public Sector Undertaking. The chairperson of ICSIL is the Managing Director of DSIIDC, a senior IAS officer. ICSIL has made strong footprints in the field of Telecommunications and Information Technology. From 1987, the year of its inception, it aims in providing exemplary service in the IT sector, specializing in providing complete solutions in computerization and networking . With a well focused vision and a global mission, ICSIL look at greener pastures altogether across the globe.

Name of post : Helper / MTS

No. of posts : 12

Wages : Rs. 18456/- per month. EPF / ESI as per rules altogether

Qualification : 8th pass

Name of post : Data Entry Operators

No. of posts : 11

Wages : Rs. 22411/- per month. EPF / ESI as per rules altogether.

Qualification : 12th pass. Basic computer knowledge is also desirable

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://icsil.in/requirement-careers up to 1st May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here