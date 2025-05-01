Applications are invited for recruitment of 14 vacant administrative positions or career in IIFT in 2025.

The Centre for Research in International Trade (CRIT) of Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Young Professionals, Associates and Consultants on contractual basis for the Department of Commerce in 2025.

Name of posts :

Young Professional- Legal

Young Professional- Data Science

Associate-Legal

Associate- Data Science

Consultant-Legal

Consultant-Data Science

No. of posts :

Young Professional- Legal : 1

Young Professional- Data Science : 1

Associate-Legal : 1

Associate- Data Science : 2

Consultant-Legal : 1

Consultant-Data Science : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Young Professional- Legal : L.L.M./LLB and PG Diploma in any legal subject. Minimum 1 year post-qualification experience.

Young Professional- Data Science : B. Tech/B.E in any discipline/ MCA/ Masters in Data Science or Data analytics or Computational Mathematics. Minimum 1 year post-qualification experience.

Associate-Legal : L.L.M./LLB and PG Diploma in any legal subject. Minimum 3 years post-qualification experience.

Associate- Data Science : B. Tech/B.E in any discipline/ MCA/ Masters in Data Science or Data analytics or Computational Mathematics. Minimum 3 years post-qualification experience.

Consultant-Legal : L.L.M./LLB and PG Diploma in any legal subject. Minimum 8 years post-qualification experience.

Consultant-Data Science : B. Tech/B.E in any discipline/ MCA/ Masters in Data Science or Data analytics or Computational Mathematics. Minimum 8 years post-qualification experience.

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through this link (Google Form)

https://forms.gle/sHS6zkJYbNfxFsBb7

The last date of submission of application through email is 12th May 2025

The Candidates can apply for one position only. If candidates apply for more than one position their application would be rejected.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here