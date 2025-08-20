Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in IIM Sambalpur in 2025.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various non-teaching jobs in 2025

Name of posts :

Chief Corporate Relation Officer Academic Officer Accountant Office Assistant (Program) Office Assistant (Admin)

No. of posts :

Chief Corporate Relation Officer : 1 Academic Officer : 1 Accountant : 1 Office Assistant (Program) : 1 Office Assistant (Admin) : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Chief Corporate Relation Officer : Postgraduate degree with a minimum of 15 years of experience, or a Graduate degree with at least 20 years of experience, in corporate relations, talent acquisition, and campus placements, preferably in a reputed management institute or a recognized commercial organization

Academic Officer : Postgraduate degree in any discipline with minimum 55% marks or an equivalent grade point average and at least 10 years of relevant experience in academic administration, admissions, executive education, and MDP activities in any reputed management institute.

Accountant : Postgraduate Degree in Commerce / MBA (Finance) / CA (Cost Accountant) with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade point average, along with at least 5 years of relevant experience in accounting, finance, budgeting, and proficiency in Tally and ERP systems, preferably in a reputed organization. The knowledge of General Finance Rules (GFR) & Tally is essential

Office Assistant (Program) : A Postgraduate degree in any discipline with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade point average, along with at least 5 years of relevant experience in program office-related functions, of which a minimum of 2 years should be in a reputed academic institute.

The candidate should have Proficient in computer operations (MS Windows & MS Office, Excel, PPT etc.)

Office Assistant (Admin) : A Postgraduate degree in any discipline with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade point average, with at least 5 years of relevant experience in office administration, record-keeping & Coordinating/organizing events, meetings, and conference in a reputed academic institute.

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates are required to submit their application in the prescribed format, along with scanned copies of their educational and experience certificates, via email to [email protected].

The last date for submission of applications is 10 September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here