Applications are invited for recruitment of 63 vacant positions or career in ISRO in 2025.

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Scientists / Engineers in Centres/Units of Indian Space Research Organization/Department of Space for Research and Development activities in development of Space Application, Space Science and Technology for the benefit of society at large and for serving the nation by achieving self-reliance and developing capacity to design and build Launch Vehicles and Communication/Remote Sensing Satellites and thereafter launch them.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ (Electronics)

No. of posts : 22

Qualification & Experience :

BE/B.Tech or equivalent in Electronics & Communication Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks (Average of all semesters) or CGPA 6.84 on a 10 point scale.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

GATE Qualification : Valid GATE score in Electronics & Communication Engineering [Paper Code : EC]

Name of post : Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 33

Qualification & Experience :

BE/B.Tech or equivalent in Mechanical Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks (Average of all semesters) or CGPA 6.84 on a 10 point scale.

GATE Qualification : Valid GATE score in Mechanical Engineering [Paper Code : ME]

Name of post : Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ (Computer Science)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification & Experience :

BE/B.Tech or equivalent in Computer Science Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks (Average of all semesters) or CGPA

GATE Qualification : Valid GATE score in Computer Science & Information Technology [Paper

Code : CS]

Age limit: 28 years as on 19.05.2025. Serving Govt. employees, Ex-Servicemen; Persons with Benchmark Disabilities are eligible for age relaxation as per Govt. of India orders

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.isro.gov.in/ICRB_Recruitment8.html

Closing date for on-line registration is 19th May 2025

Application Fees :

There is a non-refundable application Fee of Rs. 250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only). The collection of Application fee will happen only through Online mode via Bharatkosh portal and the link for making the payment will appear on submission of the online application. The fee can be paid using any one of the following modes: Internet Banking /Unified Payment Interface (UPI) /Debit Cards (Domestic) /Credit Cards (Domestic)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here