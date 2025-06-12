Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway in 2025.

Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teachers in various disciplines in 2025.

Name of posts :

PGT (History)

PGT (Political Science)

PGT (Geography)

PGT (Economics)

PGT (Chemistry)

PGT (Physical Education)

PGT (Biology)

TGT (English)

TGT (Hindi)

TGT (Bengali)

TGT (Social Science)

PRT

Craft Teacher

TGT (English)

TGT (Science)

TGT (Hindi)

PTI (Physical Education)

No. of posts :

PGT (History) : 1

PGT (Political Science) : 1

PGT (Geography) : 1

PGT (Economics) : 1

PGT (Chemistry) : 1

PGT (Physical Education) : 1

PGT (Biology) : 1

TGT (English) : 2

TGT (Hindi) : 2

TGT (Bengali) : 1

TGT (Social Science) : 1

PRT : 2

Craft Teacher : 1

TGT (Science) : 1

TGT (Hindi) : 1

PTI (Physical Education) : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per NF Railway norms

Selection Procedure : Applicants may appear for walk-in-interviews on 26th June and 27th June at ADRM Office, New Jalpaiguri. Reporting time is 9 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their Application form along with relevant documents in ‘offline Mode’

For Bani Mandir Railway Higher Secondary School, Siliguri Junction:

Submission Place: Bani Mandir Railway Higher Secondary School, Siliguri Junction, Starting Time: 11.00 A.M., Closing Time: 5.00 P.M., Last date of submission: 23rd June, 2025.

For NJP Railway Girls’ School, New Jalpaiguri: Submission Place: NJP Railway Girls’ School, New Jalpaiguri, Starting Time: 11.00 A.M., Closing Time: 5.00 P.M., Last date of submission: 23rd June, 2025.

Check list to attach Documents along with the Application form:

a. Date of Birth proof

b. Community Certificate if any

c. Educational Qualification Certificates

d. Experience Certificate, if any

e. Identity proof (either any of one- Aadhar Card, Pan Card, Passport, Voter ID Card, Driving Licence, or Identity Card issued by Govt of India, etc)

f. Proof of his/her good character and antecedents from two Gazetted officers of the Central/State Govt.

g. NOC from employer if employed.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here