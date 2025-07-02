Applications are invited for recruitment of 40 vacant positions or career in PFRDA in 2025.

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager) in 2025.

Name of post : Officer Grade ‘A’ (Assistant Manager)

No. of posts : 40

Discipline wise vacancies :

General : 28

Finance and Accounts : 2

Information Technology (Preferably in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)) : 2

Research (Economics) : 1

Research (Statistics) : 2

Actuary : 2

Legal : 2

Official Language (Rajbhasha) : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

General : Master’s Degree in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in Law or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from a recognized University or ACA/ FCA from ICAI or ACS/ FCS from ICSI or ACMA/ FCMA from ICMAI (erstwhile AICWA/ FICWA from ICWAI) or CFA from CFA Institute

Finance and Accounts : Graduation from a recognized university AND ACA/ FCA from ICAI or ACS/ FCS from ICSI or ACMA/ FCMA from ICMAI (erstwhile AICWA/ FICWA from ICWAI) or CFA from CFA Institute

Information Technology (Preferably in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)) : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (electrical / electronics and communication / information

technology / computer science) or Masters in Computer Application or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computers /

information technology.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering with specialization in AI and ML / Masters in Computer Application with specialization in AI and ML / B.Sc. with specialization in AI and ML/ Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computers/ information technology with specialization in AI and ML

Research (Economics) : Master’s Degree in Statistics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance)/ Econometrics.

Research (Statistics) : Master’s Degree in Statistics/ Economics/ Commerce/ Business Administration (Finance)/ Econometrics

Actuary : Graduation from a recognized University / Institute AND Pass or exemption in all Seven (07) ‘Core Principles’ subjects of the Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI) Examination.

Legal : Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University/ Institute.

Official Language (Rajbhasha) : Master’s Degree in Hindi with English as one of the subjects at

Bachelor’s Degree level or Master’s Degree in Sanskrit/ English/ Economics/ Commerce with Hindi as a subject at Bachelor’s Degree level from a recognized University/ Institute.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/pfrdamay25/

Last date for submission of online applications is 6th August 2025

Application Fees :

Unreserved/GEN, EWS & OBC : Rs. 1,000/- (inclusive of GST)

SC/ST/PwBD/ex-servicemen/women : Nil

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here